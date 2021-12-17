Friday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A woman in the U.K. set a new world record for the largest collection of Christmas ornaments. She started collecting them in 1999, and now has 1,760 different ornaments. She hopes to break 2,000 in the next year or two.
2. A pilot in Michigan named Timothy Baise wanted to make sure kids in Mayfield, Kentucky still have a good Christmas after the town was ravaged by that huge tornado last Friday. So he flew down in his plane this week, and brought 1,000 toys with him.
3. Also, a liquor store in Bowling Green, Kentucky got flattened by a tornado last week. It’s where a lot of students at Western Kentucky University stock up for parties. So the students started a GoFundMe to help rebuild, and have now raised over $14,000. The owner says he tries to treat customers like family. Now they’re doing the same for him.
4. A crypto charity called Pawthereum just donated $50,000 to an animal shelter in Newtown, Connecticut that’s named after one of the kids who died in the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. The name of the shelter is the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary. They did it for the 9th anniversary of the shooting on Tuesday.
5. It’s not clear where this happened, but there’s a video making the rounds of a couple who drove around to different bars and restaurants in their area, and handed out $200 tips for the holidays. We counted 10 stops, so $2,000 total. They said they raised the money on social media.
-Mitch-