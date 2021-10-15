Friday’s Good News!

1. A 10-year-old in Massachusetts named Michael Richardson has been spreading joy by standing outside his house each morning, and holding up inspirational signs for people who drive by.
They say things like “Be Happy” and “Today Is a Great Day.”
2. A family in England decided to sell two sphinx statues from their garden that they thought were 18th century replicas. They bought them 15 years ago for a few hundred bucks and were hoping to get around $500 for them. But when they went up for auction, someone realized they were authentic artifacts from Ancient Egypt. And last Saturday, they sold for over $265,000.
3. A woman named Liz Armstrong just wrote an article for “The Huffington Post” about how she donated a kidney, and the weird way it happened. She and her boyfriend broke up a while back after she caught him on the hookup site AdultFriendFinder.com. Then SHE started using the site and met a guy she liked.
Ultimately, it didn’t work out, but she ended up becoming good friends with him. Then his kidneys failed because of a genetic condition. And a year-and-a-half after they met, she stepped up and saved his life by donating.
4. Since Sam Johnson of South Tampa, Florida, was a teenager, he’s been figuring out how to create amazing light shows at his parents’ house.
Sam — who’s now 22 years old — has grown this light show project in a big way … and now puts on three shows a night every weekend during Halloween and in December for Christmas to raise money for charity.
The shows are spectacular, with hundreds of people showing up to enjoy lights and music — and donating money to Clothes to Kids, a nonprofit that supplies school clothes for kids in need.
Just last year, Sam’s shows raised more than $10,000 for charity.
The head of Clothes to Kids, Jennifer Jacobs, offered some high praise for Sam. “Kudos to him,” Jennifer said. “He is literally lighting up the world.” CLICK HERE to check out his light display!
-Mitch-