      Weather Alert

Friday’s Good News!

1.  A 10-year-old in Massachusetts named Michael Richardson has been spreading joy by standing outside his house each morning, and holding up inspirational signs for people who drive by.

They say things like “Be Happy” and “Today Is a Great Day.”

 

 

2.  A family in England decided to sell two sphinx statues from their garden that they thought were 18th century replicas.  They bought them 15 years ago for a few hundred bucks and were hoping to get around $500 for them.  But when they went up for auction, someone realized they were authentic artifacts from Ancient Egypt.  And last Saturday, they sold for over $265,000.

 

 

3.  A woman named Liz Armstrong just wrote an article for “The Huffington Post” about how she donated a kidney, and the weird way it happened.  She and her boyfriend broke up a while back after she caught him on the hookup site AdultFriendFinder.com.  Then SHE started using the site and met a guy she liked.

Ultimately, it didn’t work out, but she ended up becoming good friends with him.  Then his kidneys failed because of a genetic condition.  And a year-and-a-half after they met, she stepped up and saved his life by donating.

 

4. Since Sam Johnson of South Tampa, Florida, was a teenager, he’s been figuring out how to create amazing light shows at his parents’ house.

Sam — who’s now 22 years old — has grown this light show project in a big way … and now puts on three shows a night every weekend during Halloween and in December for Christmas to raise money for charity.

The shows are spectacular, with hundreds of people showing up to enjoy lights and music — and donating money to Clothes to Kids, a nonprofit that supplies school clothes for kids in need.

Just last year, Sam’s shows raised more than $10,000 for charity.

The head of Clothes to Kids, Jennifer Jacobs, offered some high praise for Sam. “Kudos to him,” Jennifer said. “He is literally lighting up the world.”  CLICK HERE to check out his light display!

-Mitch-

#Trending
McCartney: Lennon Broke Up Beatles
Richard Ashcroft shares new version of Bittersweet Symphony ahead of Acoustic Hymns LP
New Adele This Week
Towering Mesas While Enjoying a Drive Along the Indian Creek Corridor Scenic Byway. So there I was enjoying this scenic drive, having just left Canyonlands National Park after many a mile of hiking and walking, and was on my way to Moab for the evening. And yes, most definitely a location to pulloff along the highway to take in and savor the amazing view! This is along the Indian Creek Corridor in an area previously designated at Bears Ears National Monument. The view is looking to the south with Titus Canyon just a little ways off in the distance. All around where the changing color of tree leaves with their displays of yellow and greens showing Autumn almost here. "n"nFor the image captured, I once again angled my Nikon SLR camera slightly downward capturing some nearby foreground with its small bushes and trees. The eye would then lead to the canyon created between the towering mesa walls all around before seemingly becoming wide eyed to take in the full setting. I found that this downward angling also helped to minimize the flattening with a wider angle view. I later used some CEP filters in Capture NX2 (Low Key, Polarization and Graduated Neutral Density) which seemed to best complement the look with the sunlight in the mid-afternoon hours.
Biden restores protections at three national monuments
Finally! Hear long awaited new Band of Horses 'Crutch'
Connect With Us Listen To Us On