A new study conducted by an agency in France that’s in charge of food, environmental and occupation health and safety found harmful chemicals in disposable diapers. The study looked at 23 diaper brands and found traces of more than 60 chemicals, including including the weedkiller glyphosate. Disposable diapers have been linked to allergic skin reactions and makes potty-training difficult because toddlers can’t tell when they’re wet. They’re also one-quarter plastic, not something you want next to a baby’s sensitive skin and it all just goes into the landfill.

French study finds harmful chemicals in diapers