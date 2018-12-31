Free and reduced rides home on NYE

If you’re heading out on New Year’s Eve, have you planned your ride home? PBOT is working with taxis, transportation companies and bar owners to offer reduced-cost rides home on Monday night. If you don’t have a designated driver, there are a lot of options for Portlanders. TriMet buses, MAX trains and the Portland Streetcar are free after 8pm, and MAX trains will run until about 3am. Local cab companies are offering riders $20 off rides, and Lift and Uber will be $5 off from participating businesses. I’ve got a link to the list of those businesses and more information on the Safe Ride Home PDX campaign at our website, kink dot fm.

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/76611