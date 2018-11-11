Four Western governors join Gov. Kate Brown for clean air & water

Last month Governor Kate Brown proposed that the state adopt into state law all federal clean air and water standards as they existed on January 19th, 2017, the day before President Trump’s inauguration. On Thursday, California Governor Jerry Brown and the three other Western governors joined Kate Brown’s call to retain the essence of the federal Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act in their state laws. Oregon, California, Washington, Colorado and Hawaii would still need to legislatively enact the federal standards into their state laws. A joint letter from the governors stated, in part, “Since the 1970s, clean air and clean water standards have advanced to reflect the science and protect people. For the first time in history, these standards are being rolled back at the federal level.”

