Foster the People kicking off Christmas in the Caribbean

Foster the People will start their Christmas celebration early with a show in the Caribbean on Saturday.

“We got a show in Dominican Republic, so we might spend a little bit of time there,” keyboardist Isom Innis tells ABC Radio of the band’s holiday plans.

After that, Innis suggests that they crash guitarist Sean Cimino‘s Christmas with his family.

“Please do not!” Cimino laughs. “You are not welcome!”

Foster the People spent much of 2018 on the road in support of their most recent album, 2017’s Sacred Hearts Club, and last month, they dropped a new single called “Worst Nites.” Frontman Mark Foster says the band has “a couple of other things in the barrel,” but he’s looking forward to some down time.

“We’ve been on tour, honestly, for the last two years, I feel like, on Sacred Hearts Club, so…we’re basically at the end of our cycle,” Foster tells ABC Radio. “So we’ll see what happens next, but I’m also ready to be home for a second.”

Before the year’s over, Foster the People will perform during the West Coast celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

