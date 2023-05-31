101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Former Garbageman Just Graduated From Harvard Law School! (And More Good News)

Congratulations Class of ’23!

1.  A guy from Maryland who used to be a garbageman just graduated from Harvard Law School.  He was in the news back in 2020 after a video of him reacting to his acceptance letter went viral.

 

2.  How many lives do you think this used up?  An 18-pound cat in Thailand fell off a sixth-floor balcony . . . smashed through the back windshield of a car . . . and he’s totally fine.  He didn’t even break any bones.

 

3.  A 96-year-old woman in Canada named Rejeanne Fairhead broke a world record over the weekend.  She ran a 5K in just over 51 minutes.  It’s the fastest time ever recorded by a woman over the age of 95.

 

4.  A British woman named Joyce Jackman just turned 102 years old this month . . . and says the secret to her longevity is “good sex.”  The workers at her retirement home noted that she has a very good sense of humor.

-Mitch-

