101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

For Today’s “Fake News” Game: Clowns Showing Up In Very Unusual Circumstances!

Share
For Today’s “Fake News” Game: Clowns Showing Up In Very Unusual Circumstances!

For anyone who has ever been thru it, getting fired is a very unpleasant experience.  But New Zealand tries to make it less uncomfortable for workers in that country.  When asked to attend what they call a redundancy meeting, employees are allowed by law to bring someone with them for emotional support. Most people bring a friend or a spouse. Advertising exec Josh Thompson brought an emotional support clown.   Yup…a clown!  CLICK HERE to read more and see the pics!

-Mitch-

 

#Trending

1

Vortex PDX Song of the Week - ToX!c
2

Save green while being green
3

Movie Critic Ted Douglass Reviews "Barbarian" Now In Theatres!
4

Scary Movie Season Is Here! Critic Ted Douglass Reviews "Pearl"!
5

Movie Critic Ted Douglass Reviews "Clerks III" Now Playing In Theatres

Recently Played

CirclesPost Malone
10:20pm
Never Let You GoThird Eye Blind
10:16pm
Synchronicity IiPolice
10:11pm
Until I Found YouStephen Sanchez Ft Em Beihold
10:08pm
Read My MindKillers
10:04pm
View Full Playlist