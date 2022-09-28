For Today’s “Fake News” Game: Clowns Showing Up In Very Unusual Circumstances!

For anyone who has ever been thru it, getting fired is a very unpleasant experience. But New Zealand tries to make it less uncomfortable for workers in that country. When asked to attend what they call a redundancy meeting, employees are allowed by law to bring someone with them for emotional support. Most people bring a friend or a spouse. Advertising exec Josh Thompson brought an emotional support clown. Yup…a clown! CLICK HERE to read more and see the pics!

-Mitch-