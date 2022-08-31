For Today’s “Fake News” Game: Big Changes in Professional Sports

If you have spent any time on a golf course, you know the game can be both rewarding and super frustrating at the same time. How would you like to know the next time you are on the green that your ball is going to go in the hole no matter how badly you putt? Then say hello to the “Never Miss Golf Ball” from Nissan. The Japanese automaker has developed high-tech golf balls that find the hole no matter how poorly they are hit. CLICK HERE to see this thing in action! -Mitch-