A woman named Adie Timmermans lives in Belgium and for the last four years, she has visited the Antwerp Zoo every single day. And she only goes to one particular area of the zoo, the primate exhibit. Specifically, the area where the chimpanzees live. And there is one particular chimp named Chita that Adie is particularly fond of. And now the zoo has banned her from his exhibit. CLICK HERE to find out why!