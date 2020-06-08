For the class of 2020 – Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Everybody’s Free To Wear Sunscreen’
Today we packed the car and headed off the graduation of my son at Wilson High School. We never got out of the car. For the class of 2020 it’s a drive-thru ceremony. It was a bizarre sight to see and experience. Especially if you’ve ever been to a commencement ceremony because this was like nothing you’ve ever seen or might never do again.
Either way, it was special to celebrate and honor those kids… excuse me, young adults.
I send this one out to the class of 2020. Or anyone that might need a little musical/spoken word for inspiration today