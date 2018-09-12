Foo Fighters to perform at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles charity event

Credit: Brantley Gutierrez

Foo Fighters will rock for charity at a benefit gala for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, taking place October 20.

The event will honor ABC host Jimmy Kimmel, legendary baseball announcer Vin Scully and toy company Hasbro for their philanthropic efforts related to the welfare of children. Pharrell Williams will also perform.

Visit CHLAGala.org for more info.

Foo Fighters are currently on tour in support of their latest album, Concrete and Gold.

