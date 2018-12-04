Foo Fighters to headline inaugural Lollapalooza Stockholm

Lollapalooza is headed to Sweden next year for the first time, and Foo Fighters will be along for the ride.

Dave Grohl and company are headlining the inaugural Lollapalooza Stockholm, scheduled for June 28-29.

The bill also includes Bring Me the Horizon, The 1975, Greta Van Fleet, Lana Del Rey, Halestorm, Billie Eilish and The Hives. For the full lineup and ticket info, visit LollaStockholm.com.

Other international Lollapaloozas have been held in Santiago, Chile; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Berlin, Germany; and Paris, France.

The flagship Lolla, held annually in Chicago’s Grant Park, will take place August 1-4. This past summer’s festival featured headliners Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars.

