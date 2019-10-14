Foo Fighters share new archival EP featuring live B-52s cover

Foo Fighters are continuing to dig through their archives, and have released another surprise EP.
The four-song collection, streaming now via digital platforms, is highlighted by a live cover of The B-52s song “Planet Claire,” recorded in New York City in 2002.
Also included is a cover of “Sister Europe” by The Psychedelic Furs, as well as “The One,” a track from the soundtrack to the 2002 film Orange County, and a B-side called “Win or Lose.”
Over the past few months, the Foos have been digging into their vaults and randomly dropping free EPs featuring live recordings, covers and other rare songs. They also launched the Foo Fighters Story campaign, which invites you to submit a story about what the band means to you.
It’s unclear what this is all for — is there a big, archival Foo Fighters release on the horizon, or are they just having fun? — but in the meantime, you can just enjoy the unearthed tunes.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.