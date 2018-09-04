Foo Fighters postpone two tour dates due to Dave Grohl “illness”: “That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono”

Foo Fighters have postponed two Canadian tour dates because frontman Dave Grohl is ill.

The affected dates include a show in Edmonton scheduled for tonight, and a stop in Calgary this Thursday, September 6. The make-up shows will take place October 22 and October 23, respectively.

“That’s the late time I ever make out with Bono,” Grohl joked — a reference to the iconic U2 frontman losing his voice during a show in Berlin over the weekend. Bono has since recovered, and U2 will return to Berlin to finish the show on November 13.

Foo Fighters are currently touring North America behind their new album Concrete and Gold. During a show in Seattle on Saturday, Grohl and Foo guitarist Pat Smear were joined on stage by their former Nirvana band mate Krist Novoselic to perform the grunge icons’ cover of The Vaselines‘ “Molly’s Lips.” Novoselic’s new band Giants in the Trees opened the show.

You can watch fan-shot footage of the “Molly’s Lips” performance now on YouTube.

Foo Fighters are expected to resume their tour Saturday, September 8 in Vancouver.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.