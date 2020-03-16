Foo Fighters Postpone First Van Tour Dates
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Foo Fighters have postponed the first five dates on their Van Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.
April dates in Phoenix; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma have been moved to December, with shows in Wichita, Kansas and Knoxville, Tennessee to be rescheduled soon.
Grohl wrote in an E-mail to fans, “Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my leg was falling off? Well…playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another.”
But the Foos will be ready to go when they get the all-clear. “The album is done, and it’s killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear [crap] up like we always do. Promise.”
The first show now on Foo Fighters’ schedule is the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 26th. Organizers haven’t said anything yet about canceling that fest.