Foo Fighters playing grand opening of new New Orleans venue

Foo Fighters will headline the grand opening of a new Fillmore concert venue launching in New Orleans next year. Dave Grohl and company are playing the new room’s first two shows February 15 and 16.

Both shows will feature opening sets from New Orleans jazz artists: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will play February 15, while the Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs February 16. Trombone Shorty recently collaborated with Grohl for a live rendition of Nirvana‘s “In Bloom,” while Preservation Hall appears on the 2014 Foo Fighters album Sonic Highways.

Foo Fighters are currently on tour behind their new album, Concrete and Gold.

