Foo Fighters, Muse lead “Billboard” 30th anniversary Alternative Songs charts

Billboard‘s Alternative Songs radio airplay chart launched in September 1988, 30 years ago last month. To mark the anniversary, the publication has unveiled the list of the top performing artists and songs on the chart over the last 30 years.

Foo Fighters leads the Artist tally, followed in order by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Linkin Park, U2, R.E.M., Pearl Jam, Incubus, Weezer, and The Offspring.

As for songs, Muse‘s 2009 single, “Uprising,” is the top Alternative track over the last three decades. “Savior” by Rise Against takes the runner-up spot.

The rest of the top 10 Alternative tracks, in order: Portugal. the Man‘s “Feel It Still,” Muse’s “Madness,” Foo Fighters’ “The Pretender,” Imagine Dragons‘ “Radioactive,” Cold War Kids‘ “First,” Fuel‘s “Hemorrhage (In My Hands),” Peter Murphy‘s “Cuts You Up” and Incubus’ “Drive.”

For the full Greatest of All Time Alternative Artists and Songs charts, visit Billboard.com.

