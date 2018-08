Credit: Brantley Gutierrezfestival. It’ll be open August 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

The pop-up will feature exclusive merch and a performance from Foo drummer Taylor Hawkins‘ cover band Chevy Metal. Admission to the event is free.

CalJam 18 will be held October 6 in San Bernardino, California. Along with the Foos, the festival will feature performances from Iggy Pop, Greta Van Fleet, Garbage, Silversun Pickups and Manchester Orchestra.

