Foo Fighters hit the gridiron in short film celebrating pre-Super Bowl show

Foo Fighters are ready for some football. The band has released a five-minute short film celebrating their upcoming DIRECTV Super Saturday Night gig in Atlanta on February 2 — one night before Super Bowl LIII.

In the funny clip, each of the Foos play a member of the Jackalopes football team — which is even less organized than Paul Crewe‘s Mean Machine. For example, Dave Grohl plays team captain Larry Butz, who keeps sneaking swigs from his flask during practice, while Taylor Hawkins plays quarterback Bret Rogers, who’s more focused on his endorsements than his play on the field.

The Jackalopes’ practice, narrated by Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee and analysts Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan, doesn’t go to well, and eventually comes to an end due to injuries, hallucinogenic drugs and, in the case of Grohl’s Butz, getting arrested.

Not only do the Foos portray the players, they also play the cheerleaders. You can watch it all for yourself now on YouTube.

If you were hoping to attend the Atlanta show, it’s sold out, but you can still watch it live from the comfort of your own home via the DIRECTV Twitter page. The stream begins February 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl LIII will kick off Sunday, February 3 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In other Foo Fighters news, the band will lead a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on February 14. They’ll then play the first shows of the new Fillmore New Orleans concert venue on February 15 and 16.

