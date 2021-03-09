Foo Fighters Go Disco for Rock-N-Relief
Foo Fighters took viewers back to the disco era with their cover of the late Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing” on this weekend’s Rock-N-Relief benefit livestream.
Taylor Hawkins took the lead vocal, while Dave Grohl joined the backing vocalists on the song, which Gibb wrote with his brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice, a.k.a. The Bee Gees. Foo Fighters also performed “Making a Fire,” off Medicine at Midnight, during the virtual concert.
Catch the entire six-and-a-half hour stream (with “Making a Fire” at the 5:40:00 mark), on YouTube.
Proceeds from the two-day event went to Sean Penn’s CORE Response (which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort) and their mobile Covid-19 vaccination program in Los Angeles.