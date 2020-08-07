Foo Fighters Cancel Van Tour; Dave Grohl Sings on Charity Track
To the surprise of no one, Foo Fighters have canceled their Van Tour, which was to trace the route of their first tour back in 1995.
The shows had been moved to October and December back in the spring. All fans will get full refunds, and the band says, “We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so.”
In other Foos news, Dave Grohl sings on “Sex in Cars,” a new charity single from The Bird and the Bee’s Inara George. All proceeds from the song will go to Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 fund for musicians and music industry workers who have lost income during the pandemic. You can check out the track above.