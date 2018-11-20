Foo Fighters announce 2019 European tour

Foo Fighters will be heading overseas next year on a European tour. The international outing begins June 19 in Pula, Croatia, and will hit Denmark, Norway, the U.K. and Ireland.

Visit FooFighters.com for the full list of dates and ticket info.

Prior to the European dates, Dave Grohl and company will play the Chris Cornell tribute show in Los Angeles on January 16, followed by two dates in New Orleans in February.

The Foos will be touring in continued support of their latest album, Concrete and Gold.

