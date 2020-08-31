Foo Fight: Dave Grohl Accepts Kid’s Challenge
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
Dave Grohl got behind the drumkit because of a challenge from a 10 year-old drum prodigy.
Nandi Bushell, who’s got the attention from many rockers through her covers of their songs, posted a performance of “Everlong” and wrote “Mr. Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE ‘Everlong’ it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!”
Grohl responded on Saturday, posting a video on Twitter and writing “Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock, Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set).”
Grohl played about 30 seconds of “Everlong” and then said he hadn’t played it on drums since back in 1997. He told Bushell that he’s a fan of all her videos and then challenged her to learn “Dead End Friends” by Them Crooked Vultures, the supergroup he had with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones.
Bushell tweeted that she was going to learn the song.