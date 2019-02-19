Follow The Revivalists on a psychedelic journey in “Change” video

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Revivalists fall down the rabbit hole in the video for “Change,” a track from the band’s new album, Take Good Care.

The clip was filmed at the Meow Wolf interactive art space in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and follows a woman as she takes a psychedelic journey through the building while the New Orleans rockers play in the background. You can watch it all unfold now on YouTube.

The Revivalists will resume their U.S. tour in support of Take Good Care — which also features the single “All My Friends” — March 8 in Madison, Wisconsin.

