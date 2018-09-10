Florence + the Machine’s Florence Welch wants their live show to be a “collective experience”

Florence + the Machine will launch a U.S. headlining tour tonight in Seattle, with a stop here in Portland on Tuesday, September 11th. Florence Welch and company will be bringing songs from their new album High As Hope…but all you have to bring is yourself.

“The more that I play, the more that I really want it to be kind of a collective experience,” Welch tells ABC Radio. “One where the boundaries of performer and crowd are very thin.”

“Because, really, it’s the audience that makes the show, I always feel,” she adds.

As for what exactly that looks like, Welch herself isn’t quite sure, but she knows she wants fans to feel like they’ve had “an experience,” and that they can “let go in that space.”

“So we’re just aiming for that, which seems vague,” she laughs. “But I’m gonna get there.”

Florence + the Machine’s U.S. tour will wrap up October 20 in Minneapolis.

