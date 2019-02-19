Flora Cash books performance on “Kelly and Ryan”

Flora Cash is headed to daytime television.

The “You’re Somebody Else” duo will perform on the February 28 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. For air times, check your local listings via KellyandRyan.com.

“You’re Somebody Else” currently sits at number two on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart, behind only Panic! at the Disco’s mega-hit “High Hopes.” The song will appear on Flora Cash’s upcoming EP Press, due out March 22.

You can catch Flora Cash on the road in addition to on your TV this spring when they launch a tour with lovelytheband April 17 in Portland, Oregon.

