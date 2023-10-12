101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Flight of Hope: Orphaned Manatees Embark on a Skyward Journey from Ohio to Florida for Rehabilitation and Release

1.  Someone in Massachusetts set up one of those huge 12-foot skeletons in their yard for Halloween, and he’s pulling double duty this year.  They have him holding a sign for drivers that says, “Slow Down . . . I Smell Children.”  (Here’s a photo.)

 

2.  A stray dog in Michigan got his head stuck in one of those big plastic jugs cheese balls come in.  It was on his head for at least three days, but an animal shelter helped him out and got it off.  They’re now trying to track down the owners.  (Here’s a photo.)

 

3.  Eight orphaned manatees recently caught a flight from Ohio to Florida to be released back into the wild.  Three different zoos in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Tampa worked with SeaWorld to rehabilitate them.

They had to travel in custom-made containers and be monitored throughout the flight.  Then five more young manatees caught a return flight to Ohio so they can be rehabbed and released.

