Fleetwood Mac to help “The Ellen DeGeneres” Show kick off its 16th season

Fleetwood Mac is ready to help Ellen DeGeneres ring in the latest season of her popular syndicated talk show.

According to Billboard, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform two of their classic songs on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, September 5, one day after the program’s 16th season kicks off. This will mark the group’s first-ever appearance on Ellen and also its first TV appearance with new members Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Fleetwood Mac’s visit to Ellen will air about a month before the band kicks off its latest North American tour, which gets underway October 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Campbell, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers‘ lead guitarist, and Finn, frontman for New Zealand pop-rockers Crowded House, were brought in to replace longtime Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. Buckingham recently announced plans for his own North American trek, which launches October 7 in Portland, Oregon.

Other music guests scheduled to perform during the first week of the Ellen show’s 16th season include rapper Nicki Minaj on October 4 and pop legend Cher on Friday , October 7.

