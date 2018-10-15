Fleetwood Mac responds to Lindsey Buckingham lawsuit, “looks forward to their day in court”

Fleetwood Mac has issued a statement responding to the lawsuit that longtime singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham launched earlier this week that alleges that he was wrongfully ousted from the band.

A spokesman for the group shared the following with ABC Radio: “Fleetwood Mac strongly disputes the allegations presented in Mr. Buckingham’s complaint and looks forward to their day in court. The band has retained [veteran defense lawyer] Dan Petrocelli to handle the case.”

As previously reported, Buckingham’s lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claims that the band is guilty of “breach of fiduciary duty,” “breach of oral contract” and “intentional interference with prospective economic advantage,” among other charges.

In the suit, Buckingham claims that after he butted heads with his Fleetwood Mac band mates about when the group’s latest tour would start, he agreed to postpone the release of a solo album and signed on to take part in the trek. However, Lindsey claims, the group decided instead to replace him. Buckingham is now seeking a share of the profits from the tour.

All four of Buckingham’s band mates — Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and John McVie — are named as parties in the suit. The band brought in founding Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House frontman Neil Finn to replace Buckingham, and the group’s new lineup kicked off their tour earlier this month. Lindsey also launched a solo trek this month.

In a statement regarding his lawsuit that was shared Thursday with ABC Radio, Lindsey said, “Over the last eight months, our many efforts to come to an agreement have unfortunately proved elusive. I’m looking forward to closure, and will always remain proud of all that we created.”

