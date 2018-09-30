Flea memoir release date delayed to 2019

You’ll have to wait a little bit longer to read Flea‘s memoir. According to a tweet from the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, the book, titled Acid for the Children, has been delayed to 2019.

“Due to some scheduling conflicts, the release of my memoir has been delayed until next year,” Flea writes. “Will have a date as soon as possible.”

Flea first announced back in 2014 that he’d be writing a memoir. Earlier this year, he announced the title of the book and a September 25 release date, which was then pushed to November 27.

As for what those “scheduling conflicts” could be, fans are hoping they have to do with the Chili Peppers recording a new album. Earlier this month, frontman Anthony Kiedis told the New York Post that the band was preparing to hit the studio in the coming weeks.

