FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 – Bill Schonely The Trail Blazers amazing 2018-2019 has come to an end. Here’s a look back to the series 1 conversation between Peggy La Point and Blazers’ legend Bill Schonely. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Series 2: #8 – Jamie Mustard | The Iconist Series 2: #7 – Chris Young | Vortex Magazine Series 2: #6 – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Series 2: #5 – Kevin Carroll | Author, Speaker, Change Agent Flashback Episode: Series 1: #16 – Bob Moore Series 2: #4 – Chris Angelus of Portland Food Adventures | Right at the Fork Podcast