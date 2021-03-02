Fix-It Fairs have moved online. Check out this month’s offerings:
The City of Portland has moved their Fix It Fairs online and this month are offering over a dozen free live workshops. “Fix-it Fair … at home” tackles everything from financial wellness to cooking with winter vegetables, gardening in the Pacific Northwest to mental health resources. Prior to COVID, Fix-It Fairs were one-day events that offered up simple, low or no-cost ways to save money and be healthy. Now, you can catch individual workshops online. All of the workshops are free, some are offered in Spanish and all of them have translations available in multiple languages.
Find out more about Fix-It Fairs and the workshops here.