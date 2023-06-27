Firefighter Adopts Baby Girl That Was Left In Department’s “Safe Haven” Box

1. A firefighter in Florida just adopted a baby that was left outside his station back in January. Someone left her in a “Safe Haven” baby box, which a lot of fire departments have now. He’s the one who found her.

Her name is Zoey, and she’s five months old now. He and his wife had been trying to have kids for over a decade, so they’re thrilled. He says he locked eyes with Zoey and “that was it.” He loved her immediately.

2. A guy in New Jersey just got his class ring back 51 years after he lost it. It slipped off at the beach in 1972, and he figured he’d never see it again. But someone just found it in the sand and tracked him down. (Here’s a photo.)

3. A four-year-old Labrador in West Virginia is raising money for charity by doing what she loves. Her name is Daisy. Her owner takes her on walks at a frisbee golf course. And her favorite thing is to run through the woods and find lost frisbees.

In three years, she’s found over 150 of them. Now her owner is selling them. All the money will go to her local animal shelter. (Here’s a photo.)

-Mitch-