Fighting A Cold? Try Drinking This.

Many folks swear by ginger tea. It’s easy to make and it certainly can’t hurt! Give it a try the next time you have the sniffles.
How to make ginger tea for colds and flu
Ingredients:
- 1-inch fresh ginger root (grated)
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice (freshly squeezed)
- 1 tablespoon honey (raw, unpasteurised)
- 1 cup water
Directions
- In a teapot, boil 1 cup of water, bringing to a boil
- Add grated fresh ginger root to the boiling water and let it steep for 2-3 minutes.
- Strain the ginger tea into the mug.
- Add lemon juice and honey to the ginger tea.
- Stir well to dissolve the honey and serve hot.