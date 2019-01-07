Fighting A Cold? Try Drinking This.

Young man snoring, woman covering face with pillow

Many folks swear by ginger tea.   It’s easy to make and it certainly can’t hurt!  Give it a try the next time you have the sniffles.

 

How to make ginger tea for colds and flu

Ingredients:

  • 1-inch fresh ginger root (grated)
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice (freshly squeezed)
  • 1 tablespoon honey (raw, unpasteurised)
  • 1 cup water

Directions

  • In a teapot, boil 1 cup of water, bringing to a boil
  • Add grated fresh ginger root to the boiling water and let it steep for 2-3 minutes.
  • Strain the ginger tea into the mug.
  • Add lemon juice and honey to the ginger tea.
  • Stir well to dissolve the honey and serve hot.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Stuff To Do in PDX Corey’s Diary 1/4/19: It All Changes Tomorrow Arby’s Has Done Something That Has Us All Drooling Corey’s Diary 1/3/19: It Has Invaded Corey’s Diary 01/02/19: I Am Definitely Changing One Thing This Year The Benefits of Dry January Last All Year