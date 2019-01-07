Fighting A Cold? Try Drinking This.

Many folks swear by ginger tea. It’s easy to make and it certainly can’t hurt! Give it a try the next time you have the sniffles.

How to make ginger tea for colds and flu

Ingredients:

1-inch fresh ginger root (grated)

1 tablespoon lemon juice (freshly squeezed)

1 tablespoon honey (raw, unpasteurised)

1 cup water

Directions