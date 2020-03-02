Feeling the Byrne on SNL

David Byrne made his first Saturday Night Live appearance in more 30 years this weekend. He performed two songs accompanied by musicians from his American Utopia band — Talking Heads‘ “Once in a Lifetime” and “Toe Jam,” a song he first recorded in 2008 with The Brighton Port Authority, his collaboration with Fatboy Slim.
SNL guest host John Mulaney is a big Byrne fan and the two recently worked together on the Netflix special John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch. Byrne also appeared in a sketch that featured another guest from that show, Jake Gyllenhaal.