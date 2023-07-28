101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

FedEx Driver Saves Motorists Life When Car Catches Fire

FedEx Driver Saves Motorists Life When Car Catches Fire
1.  To show how hot it’s been, a news station in Phoenix put a canvas on an easel . . . taped a bunch of crayons to the top . . . and left it in the sun until the crayons melted and dripped down.  So it was like the sun painted a work of art.

A guy named Steven Ditter was watching, and thought it looked cool and abstract.  So he offered to buy it from them, and they took him up on it.  In exchange for the painting, he donated $500 to charity.  (Here’s a photo.)

 

2.  Some kids at a high school in Arizona found out their favorite teacher’s wife needed heart surgery.  So they started a GoFundMe to raise $10,000 to help cover the medical bills.  Last we checked, they were almost at their goal.  (The fundraiser is called “Pay for an Arcadia Teacher’s Wife’s Heart Surgery“.)

 

3.  A FedEx driver near San Diego pulled a guy from a burning car Wednesday morning.  There’s a video of him dragging the guy away from the fire.  He said he doesn’t consider himself a hero, but the car EXPLODED a few minutes later.

