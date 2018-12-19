FDA Says We Should Wash Our Avocados

I’ve never washed an avocado but I guess I’ll start! The FDA is warning the skin of the avocado has been linked to bacteria that can get into the flesh of the avocado. The agency says that from 2014 to 2016 Listeria monocytogenes was found on the skin of 17 percent of avocados, however, only 0.2 percent of the sampled avocados had flesh that tested positive for listeria. Washing avocados before cutting them can stop the bacteria from a contaminated avocado to transfer from the knife to the meat of the avocado. To be safe, wash your avocados with a produce brush and wash hands thoroughly afterward. Stay safe people!

-Mitchh