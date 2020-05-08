F-15 Eagles From The Oregon National Guard Will Salute Healthcare Workers Today

F-15 Eagles from the 142nd and 173rd Fighter Wings of the Oregon Air National Guard will fly over hospitals in Oregon and Southwest Washington on Friday as a tribute to front line workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The ORANG said Friday’s flight is a “salute Oregonians on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and [to] lift morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts.”
The flights will cover hospitals across Oregon and Southwest Washington, starting at about 9 a.m. in The Dalles and wrapping up in Bend at about 11:20 a.m. You can see the full list of times below.
The flights are part of Operation: American Resolve.
There will be more flyovers next Friday, May 15, however that flight plan has not yet been announced. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team will also fly over the Pacific Northwest in late May.
“We are honored to pay tribute to everyone who has served on the frontlines during this pandemic,” said Brig. General Donna Prigmore, Commander of the Oregon Air National Guard.
SW Washington:
8:50 a.m. Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver, Wash.
Northern Oregon:
8:58 a.m. Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Hood River, Ore.
9:00 a.m. Oregon Veterans Home, The Dalles, Ore.
9:00 a.m. VA Healthcare System the Dalles CBOC, The Dalles, Ore.
9:01 a.m. Mid-Columbia Medical Center, The Dalles, Ore.
9:11 a.m. Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, Gresham, Ore.
9:12 a.m. Vibra Specialty Hospital of Portland, Portland, Ore.
9:12 a.m. Adventist Medical Center, Portland, Ore.
9:13 a.m. Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas, Ore.
9:13 a.m. Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center, Oregon City, Ore.
9:15 a.m. Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Milwaukie, Ore.
9:15 a.m. OHSU Towers (Over Willamette River), Portland, Ore.
9:16 a.m. Providence Portland Medical Center, Portland, Ore.
9:16 a.m. Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland, Ore.
9:17 a.m. Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Portland, Ore.
9:17 a.m. OHSU Hospital, Portland, Ore.
9:17 a.m. Shriners Hospitals for Children, Portland, Ore.
9:17 a.m. VA Portland Healthcare System, Portland, Ore.
9:18 a.m. Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Tualatin, Ore.
9:19 a.m. Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland, Ore.
9:20 a.m. Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center, Hillsboro, Ore.
9:21 a.m. Tuality Community Hospital, Hillsboro, Ore.
9:28 a.m. Coastal Family Health Center, Astoria, Ore.
9:30 a.m. Providence Seaside Hospital, Seaside, Ore.
9:36 a.m. Adventist Medical Center, Tillamook, Ore.
9:46 a.m. Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, Newport, Ore.
9:52 a.m. Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Corvallis, Ore.
9:54 a.m. Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Albany, Ore.
9:56 a.m. Oregon Veteran’s Home, Lebanon, Ore.
9:56 a.m. Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Lebanon, Ore.
9:59 a.m. Santiam Hospital, Stayton, Ore.
10:04 a.m. Salem West Valley Hospital, Dallas, Ore.
10:07 a.m. Salem Health Hospital, Salem, Ore.
10:08 a.m. Department of Public Safety, Standards, and Training, Salem, Ore.
10:10 a.m. Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Salem, Ore.
10:10 a.m. Oregon State Capitol, Salem, Ore.
10:13 a.m. Legacy Silverton Hospital, Silverton Ore.
10:17 a.m. Willamette Valley Medical Center, McMinnville, Ore.
10:20 a.m. Providence Hospital, Newberg, Ore.
Southern Oregon:
10:10 a.m. Lake District Hospital, Lakeview, Ore.
10:25 a.m. Harney District Hospital, Burns, Ore.
10:40 a.m. Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, Ontario, Ore.
11:10 a.m. Saint Charles Prineville, Prineville, Ore.
11:15 a.m. Saint Charles Redmond, Redmond, Ore.
11:20 a.m. Saint Charles Bend, Bend, Ore.
