Coming Soon: Extended edition of Paul McCartney’s “Carpool Karaoke”

An extended version of Paul McCartney‘s recent “Carpool Karaoke” segment on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden will air as a one-hour primetime special on Monday, August 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

McCartney’s “Carpool Karaoke” appearance, which ran 23 minutes, was originally part of the June 21 episode of The Late Late Show, during a week that the program originated from London. The segment was taped in Sir Paul’s hometown of Liverpool, U.K., and, of course, featured the rock legend and Corden singing various tunes while driving around the city.

The segment also followed the two stars as they visited McCartney’s childhood home and several locations mentioned in the classic Beatles tune “Penny Lane,” and included footage from a surprise performance that Paul and his band gave at a local pub.

The August 20 show, called Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool, will feature previously-unseen footage shot during the making of the original “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

“We were overwhelmed by the response to our ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with Paul McCartney,” says Late Late Show executive producer Ben Winston. “We loved making it and knew we had something special, but it was so wonderful for us to see how many people watched and enjoyed it.”

Winston adds, “After the shoot, while we sat in the edit, we had to cut so much we loved for time. Not only did Paul do a concert in that Liverpool pub, but James and he discussed so much in the car…Now everyone can see the joy of that concert and more of their chat.”

McCartney’s “Carpool Karaoke” appearance has racked up almost 130 million digital views on Facebook and YouTube.

Sir Paul will release a brand-new studio album, Egypt Station, on September 7.

