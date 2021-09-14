Extend your growing season

Fall is here and many of us are transitioning our vegetable garden, putting them to bed. But there are ways to extend the growing season for not too much money. Cold frames and mini greenhouses are available at some garden centers, or online. But you could make your own. Cold frames are essentially windows on hinges attached to the raised bed and I have a greenhouse made with plastic pipes and plastic sheeting. Both protect your veggies from harsher temperatures and keep the soil warm. Plant things like brassicas (broccoli, cabbage, etc), leafy greens, herbs and root crops to grow all winter. But both of these structures are great for starting seeds in the spring and getting a head start on the growing season.
