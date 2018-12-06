Experts: Pizza Is Actually Addictive

In a word, duh. I could have told these experts that I have a mild pizza addiction! In a recent study, pizza was ranked as the food most associated with symptoms of addiction, according to the Yale Food Addiction Scale. It is the combination of the crust, sauce, cheese and toppings that hit all of our cravings buttons and it can actually become an addiction to some people. Read the full story HERE.

BTW, best pizza in PDX:

Apizza Shcholls Blackbird Pizza Tastebud

I’m going to get a slice…or three.

-Mitch-