Watch Sting and Shaggy’s episode of PBS series “Speakeasy” on YouTube tomorrow

A&M/Cherrytree/Interscope

Sting and his current musical collaborator, reggae/pop star Shaggy, are the stars of the season premiere of the PBS series Speakeasy, which features musicians in conversation with each other.

The episode, taped earlier this year in New York City, premieres on PBS stations today — check your local listings — but starting on Tuesday, you’ll be able to catch on Sting’s YouTube page, Speakeasy‘s website and their record label’s YouTube page. This is the first time the show’s been made available on YouTube.

Sting and Shaggy recently kicked off a North American tour in support of their joint album 44/876. On Friday, they released a brand-new song that isn’t on the album: “Skank Up (Oh Lawd).”

The current leg of the duo’s tour wraps up October 15 at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jack White playing fundraiser baseball game in Tulsa Watch Weezer cover Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” at Riot Fest Doors guitarist says unreleased mixes included on new “Waiting for the Sun” reissue are “pretty cool” New Chris Cornell music coming next week? The 1975 shares new “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships” song, “Sincerity Is Scary” Live collection focusing on Tom Petty’s 1997 Fillmore residency being considered, says Mike Campbell