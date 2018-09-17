Watch Sting and Shaggy’s episode of PBS series “Speakeasy” on YouTube tomorrow

Sting and his current musical collaborator, reggae/pop star Shaggy, are the stars of the season premiere of the PBS series Speakeasy, which features musicians in conversation with each other.

The episode, taped earlier this year in New York City, premieres on PBS stations today — check your local listings — but starting on Tuesday, you’ll be able to catch on Sting’s YouTube page, Speakeasy‘s website and their record label’s YouTube page. This is the first time the show’s been made available on YouTube.

Sting and Shaggy recently kicked off a North American tour in support of their joint album 44/876. On Friday, they released a brand-new song that isn’t on the album: “Skank Up (Oh Lawd).”

The current leg of the duo’s tour wraps up October 15 at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

