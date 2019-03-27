Everclear’s Art Alexakis reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Everclear frontman Art Alexakis has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, or MS.

In a letter posted to Everclear’s website, Alexakis says he was actually diagnosed with the central nervous system disease three years ago, after visiting the doctor following a car accident.

“The more I found out about MS, the more a lot of things started making sense,” Alexakis writes. “It explains why I have had balance and gait problems for the last ten years, it helps explain why I have had a higher sensitivity to heat and cold, and why I don’t have the energy, vigor, and razor-sharp memory that I had ten years ago. I thought it was just me getting older.”

Alexakis adds that he’s now going public about his MS battle after “hearing a lot of people say that I am drinking again or back on drugs because they have seen me look unsteady on stage or around town.”

“To be honest, I have never cared about what people say about me personally — except, that is, for the people that I care about (ie..YOU) and what they think,” he explains. “I wanted you to know the truth, simple as that.”

Alexakis says that he should live into his 80s without the disease progressing. He plans to continue touring and making music, and he’s releasing his debut solo album, Sun Songs, in the summer.

“If you see me stumbling…sweaty, looking both tired and anxious at the same time, maybe a little more confused than usual, or forgetting lyrics yet looking happy (which is weird for me), please know that I have not fallen off the wagon,” he concludes.

“I am just learning how to be the new me.”

