The best holiday event in Portland returns this winter
It wouldn’t be the holidays in Portland without a visit to ZooLights! As you walk around the zoo, you’ll see a dazzling display of more than 1.5 million lights, and experience the zoo in a whole new way. In addition to visiting elephants, mountain goats and other wildlife, you can ride the popular lighted train and carousel, and enjoy hot drinks and local food carts. Photos with Santa will be available for the little ones every evening through Dec. 24.
Buy tickets in advance and save $2 per ticket—regular admission tickets purchased online are $17.95, instead of $19.95 on-site at our box office!
When is ZooLights?
ZooLights runs from Nov. 29, 2019, to Jan. 5, 2020, with the exception of December 25th.
The zoo opens each day at 9:30 a.m., and ZooLights hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Value Night hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.