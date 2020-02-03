Wear Red and Give Day 2020

On February 7, 2020, National Wear Red Day, join KXL and the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement. Wear red to help raise awareness and support the fight to end cardiovascular disease and stroke.
One in three. That’s the price women pay for cardiovascular disease.
While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. That’s a third of mothers, sisters, and friends. It’s time to change this fact. It’s time to be demanding when it comes to women’s heart health and ask others to do the same. WEAR RED for awareness. GIVE for the mothers, sisters, and friends that you can’t bear to live without.
- Cardiovascular Disease Remains No. 1 Killer of Women.
- Heart disease and stroke claim the life of 1 in 3 women every 80 seconds.
#WearRedAndGive #PDXGoesRed #GoRedforWomen