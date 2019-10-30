Truckload of Coats

Join 101.9 KINK from 5am to 7pm on November 15th, AND donate warm coats and other winter items to benefit Transition Projects.
Transition Projects helps people transition from homelessness to housing in the Portland metro area. Each year, they assist more than 10,000 people through a broad array of services, resources, and tools.
DROP-OFF SITES on NOVEMBER 15th:
EASTSIDE Safeway at SE Cesar Chavez and Powell – 3930 SE Powell Blvd
WESTSIDE Safeway in the Sunset Mall off NW Cornell Road – 13485 NW Cornell Road
ITEMS NEEDED FOR ADULT MEN & WOMEN:
- Durable Outdoor Clothing
- Coats
- Fleece Jackets
- Sweatshirts
- Sweatpants
- Pants
- Long Sleeve Shirts
- Cold Weather Shoes
- Boots
- Socks (new and gently used)
- Underwear (new and gently used)
- Hygiene Items (new, all sizes)
The KINK staff will be broadcasting live from the Safeway on NW Cornell Road from 5am to 7pm.