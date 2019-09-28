Spirit of Halloweentown

St. Helens, Ore. – Each year, St. Helens Oregon embraces the Halloween spirit with a month-long celebration of spooky events and decorations geared toward entertaining crowds of families. The Riverfront District in St. Helens, Oregon served as the backdrop for the 1998 Disney Channel Original Movie “Halloweentown.”
The St. Helens community pays homage to the movie each October with a month-long celebration. A full list of events including a pumpkin lighting ceremony every Saturday, shuttle rides to the Walking Tour for the Museum of Peculiarities & Oddities, an Alien Museum & alien crash site, a Festival of the Fairies, scarecrows that come alive, haunted houses and tours, one big Halloween parade and little spooks costume parade and contest…plus so much more!
The highlight of the 2019 season will be The Big Parade and the Disney movie “Halloweentown” actors and characters that return to Halloweentown.
