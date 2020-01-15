      Weather Alert

Portland Bridal Show

Portland’s most-attended, must-see, wedding event of the year!

Saturday, 10AM-7:30PM, Sunday, 10AM-5:00PM

FIND ALL THE FASHION, FUN, AND IDEAS YOU NEED TO PLAN YOUR DREAM WEDDING.

More Fashions • More Exhibitors • More Inspiration • More FUN!

We are the Original Portland Bridal Show and the most-attended bridal event in Oregon since 1979. With spectacular runway fashion shows, delicious tastings and displays from the area’s most trusted wedding professionals, you will find everything to make your wedding day extraordinary. You can shop around (and book) every facet of your special day all under one roof. Whether you are just starting your planning, finishing up the last-minute details, or anywhere in between, you will find exactly what you are looking for at the Portland Bridal Show. This is the bridal event that brides wait for every year. Miss it and you will have to wait a whole year until the next show!

 

Tickets

January 18 - January 19
Oregon Convention Center
777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd
Portland, OR 97232 United States
Website
