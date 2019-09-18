Go Red for Women Luncheon

One in three. That’s the price women pay for cardiovascular disease. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. That’s a third of mothers, sisters, and friends. It’s time to change this fact.
A woman you know and love may be affected by cardiovascular diseases — at any age. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined.
By making a commitment to stand with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement — nationally sponsored by CVS Health — women everywhere are coming together to take action to end heart disease and stroke in women.
Take Action:
Be aware. Know Your Numbers (total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index) and talk to your doctor to lower your heart health risk.
Move more. Physical activity reduces women’s risk of heart disease and stroke. Make physical activity a priority.
Eat smart. Healthy eating is critical to managing weight and preventing cardiovascular disease in women. Make healthy eating a priority.
Manage blood pressure. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is the second leading cause of preventable heart disease and stroke death — second only to smoking. If you have high blood pressure, commit to monitoring it regularly.